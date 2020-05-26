Ex-Dividend Reminder: Argo Group International Holdings, RioCan REIT and Amcor

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/28/20, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (Symbol: ARGO), RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF), and Amcor plc (Symbol: AMCR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 6/12/20, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 6/5/20, and Amcor plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.115 on 6/17/20. As a percentage of ARGO's recent stock price of $32.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd to trade 0.96% lower — all else being equal — when ARGO shares open for trading on 5/28/20. Similarly, investors should look for RIOCF to open 1.10% lower in price and for AMCR to open 1.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ARGO, RIOCF, and AMCR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.84% for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd, 13.24% for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, and 4.67% for Amcor plc.

In Tuesday trading, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd shares are currently up about 6.4%, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are up about 6.5%, and Amcor plc shares are up about 2.7% on the day.

