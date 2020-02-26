Ex-Dividend Reminder: Argo Group International Holdings, BorgWarner and Nike

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/20, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (Symbol: ARGO), BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA), and Nike (Symbol: NKE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 3/16/20, BorgWarner Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 3/16/20, and Nike will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.245 on 4/1/20. As a percentage of ARGO's recent stock price of $61.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when ARGO shares open for trading on 2/28/20. Similarly, investors should look for BWA to open 0.54% lower in price and for NKE to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ARGO, BWA, and NKE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (Symbol: ARGO):



BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA):



Nike (Symbol: NKE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.02% for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd, 2.16% for BorgWarner Inc, and 1.05% for Nike.

In Wednesday trading, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd shares are currently up about 1.6%, BorgWarner Inc shares are up about 2.1%, and Nike shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.