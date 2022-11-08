Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ardagh Metal Packaging, Equinor and Oshkosh

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/22, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (Symbol: AMBP), Equinor ASA (Symbol: EQNR), and Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 11/28/22, Equinor ASA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 11/29/22, and Oshkosh Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 11/28/22. As a percentage of AMBP's recent stock price of $4.53, this dividend works out to approximately 2.21%, so look for shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging SA to trade 2.21% lower — all else being equal — when AMBP shares open for trading on 11/10/22. Similarly, investors should look for EQNR to open 0.54% lower in price and for OSK to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMBP, EQNR, and OSK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.83% for Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, 2.14% for Equinor ASA, and 1.65% for Oshkosh Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA shares are currently off about 0.9%, Equinor ASA shares are off about 2.2%, and Oshkosh Corp shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

