Ex-Dividend Reminder: Arcosa, Quaker Houghton and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/13/22, Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA), Quaker Houghton (Symbol: KWR), and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Arcosa Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 1/31/22, Quaker Houghton will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.415 on 1/31/22, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 2/1/22. As a percentage of ACA's recent stock price of $50.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%, so look for shares of Arcosa Inc to trade 0.10% lower — all else being equal — when ACA shares open for trading on 1/13/22. Similarly, investors should look for KWR to open 0.19% lower in price and for FCX to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ACA, KWR, and FCX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA):



Quaker Houghton (Symbol: KWR):



Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.39% for Arcosa Inc, 0.74% for Quaker Houghton, and 0.72% for Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold.

In Tuesday trading, Arcosa Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Quaker Houghton shares are up about 0.6%, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

