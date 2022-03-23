Ex-Dividend Reminder: Arcos Dorados Holdings, Nordstrom and CyrusOne

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/25/22, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (Symbol: ARCO), Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN), and CyrusOne Inc (Symbol: CONE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 3/31/22, Nordstrom, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 4/13/22, and CyrusOne Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 4/8/22. As a percentage of ARCO's recent stock price of $7.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when ARCO shares open for trading on 3/25/22. Similarly, investors should look for JWN to open 0.71% lower in price and for CONE to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ARCO, JWN, and CONE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (Symbol: ARCO):



Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN):



CyrusOne Inc (Symbol: CONE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.05% for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc, 2.84% for Nordstrom, Inc., and 2.30% for CyrusOne Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 0.8%, Nordstrom, Inc. shares are off about 1.6%, and CyrusOne Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

