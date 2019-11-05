Ex-Dividend Reminder: Arconic, Materion and Sonoco Products

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/7/19, Arconic Inc (Symbol: ARNC), Materion Corp (Symbol: MTRN), and Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Arconic Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 11/25/19, Materion Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 12/4/19, and Sonoco Products Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 12/10/19. As a percentage of ARNC's recent stock price of $29.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%, so look for shares of Arconic Inc to trade 0.07% lower — all else being equal — when ARNC shares open for trading on 11/7/19. Similarly, investors should look for MTRN to open 0.19% lower in price and for SON to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ARNC, MTRN, and SON, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Arconic Inc (Symbol: ARNC):



Materion Corp (Symbol: MTRN):



Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.27% for Arconic Inc, 0.75% for Materion Corp, and 2.94% for Sonoco Products Co..

In Tuesday trading, Arconic Inc shares are currently up about 2.1%, Materion Corp shares are up about 0.7%, and Sonoco Products Co. shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.