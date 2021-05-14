Ex-Dividend Reminder: Archer Daniels Midland, Texas Roadhouse and Target

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/18/21, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM), Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH), and Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Archer Daniels Midland Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 6/9/21, Texas Roadhouse Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 6/4/21, and Target Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 6/10/21. As a percentage of ADM's recent stock price of $67.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co. to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when ADM shares open for trading on 5/18/21. Similarly, investors should look for TXRH to open 0.41% lower in price and for TGT to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ADM, TXRH, and TGT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM):



Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH):



Target Corp (Symbol: TGT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.19% for Archer Daniels Midland Co., 1.64% for Texas Roadhouse Inc, and 1.30% for Target Corp.

In Friday trading, Archer Daniels Midland Co. shares are currently up about 0.6%, Texas Roadhouse Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Target Corp shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

