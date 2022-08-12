Ex-Dividend Reminder: Archer Daniels Midland, PACCAR and Sturm, Ruger

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/16/22, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM), PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR), and Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Archer Daniels Midland Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/7/22, PACCAR Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 9/7/22, and Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 8/31/22. As a percentage of ADM's recent stock price of $85.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co. to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when ADM shares open for trading on 8/16/22. Similarly, investors should look for PCAR to open 0.37% lower in price and for RGR to open 0.80% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ADM, PCAR, and RGR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM):



PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR):



Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.88% for Archer Daniels Midland Co., 1.46% for PACCAR Inc., and 3.22% for Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc..

In Friday trading, Archer Daniels Midland Co. shares are currently up about 1%, PACCAR Inc. shares are trading flat, and Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. shares are trading flat on the day.

