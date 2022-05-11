Ex-Dividend Reminder: ArcelorMittal, Chemours and CF Industries Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/13/22, ArcelorMittal SA (Symbol: MT), Chemours Co (Symbol: CC), and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ArcelorMittal SA will pay its annual dividend of $0.323 on 6/10/22, Chemours Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/15/22, and CF Industries Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 5/31/22. As a percentage of MT's recent stock price of $28.35, this dividend works out to approximately 1.14%, so look for shares of ArcelorMittal SA to trade 1.14% lower — all else being equal — when MT shares open for trading on 5/13/22. Similarly, investors should look for CC to open 0.65% lower in price and for CF to open 0.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MT, CC, and CF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ArcelorMittal SA (Symbol: MT):



Chemours Co (Symbol: CC):



CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.14% for ArcelorMittal SA, 2.60% for Chemours Co, and 1.67% for CF Industries Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, ArcelorMittal SA shares are currently up about 2.1%, Chemours Co shares are up about 2.4%, and CF Industries Holdings Inc shares are up about 2.4% on the day.

