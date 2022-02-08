Ex-Dividend Reminder: ArcBest, Visa and WestRock

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/10/22, ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB), Visa Inc (Symbol: V), and WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ArcBest Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 2/25/22, Visa Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 3/1/22, and WestRock Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 2/23/22. As a percentage of ARCB's recent stock price of $85.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%, so look for shares of ArcBest Corp to trade 0.09% lower — all else being equal — when ARCB shares open for trading on 2/10/22. Similarly, investors should look for V to open 0.16% lower in price and for WRK to open 0.54% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ARCB, V, and WRK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.37% for ArcBest Corp, 0.66% for Visa Inc, and 2.18% for WestRock Co.

In Tuesday trading, ArcBest Corp shares are currently trading flat, Visa Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and WestRock Co shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

