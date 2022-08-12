Ex-Dividend Reminder: Aramark, PNM Resources and Ormat Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/16/22, Aramark (Symbol: ARMK), PNM Resources Inc (Symbol: PNM), and Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Aramark will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 8/30/22, PNM Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3475 on 8/31/22, and Ormat Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 8/31/22. As a percentage of ARMK's recent stock price of $36.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Aramark to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when ARMK shares open for trading on 8/16/22. Similarly, investors should look for PNM to open 0.72% lower in price and for ORA to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ARMK, PNM, and ORA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Aramark (Symbol: ARMK):



PNM Resources Inc (Symbol: PNM):



Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.21% for Aramark, 2.90% for PNM Resources Inc, and 0.52% for Ormat Technologies Inc.

In Friday trading, Aramark shares are currently down about 0.2%, PNM Resources Inc shares are trading flat, and Ormat Technologies Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

