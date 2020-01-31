Ex-Dividend Reminder: Aptiv, Idacorp and OceanFirst Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/4/20, Aptiv PLC (Symbol: APTV), Idacorp Inc (Symbol: IDA), and OceanFirst Financial Corp (Symbol: OCFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Aptiv PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 2/19/20, Idacorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 2/28/20, and OceanFirst Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 2/19/20. As a percentage of APTV's recent stock price of $85.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of Aptiv PLC to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when APTV shares open for trading on 2/4/20. Similarly, investors should look for IDA to open 0.59% lower in price and for OCFC to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for APTV, IDA, and OCFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Aptiv PLC (Symbol: APTV):



Idacorp Inc (Symbol: IDA):



OceanFirst Financial Corp (Symbol: OCFC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.03% for Aptiv PLC, 2.36% for Idacorp Inc, and 2.90% for OceanFirst Financial Corp.

In Friday trading, Aptiv PLC shares are currently down about 2.3%, Idacorp Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and OceanFirst Financial Corp shares are off about 0.8% on the day.

