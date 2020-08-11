Ex-Dividend Reminder: Applied Industrial Technologies, MSCI and MAXIMUS

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/13/20, Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: AIT), MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI), and MAXIMUS Inc. (Symbol: MMS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 8/31/20, MSCI Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.78 on 8/31/20, and MAXIMUS Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 8/31/20. As a percentage of AIT's recent stock price of $69.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when AIT shares open for trading on 8/13/20. Similarly, investors should look for MSCI to open 0.22% lower in price and for MMS to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AIT, MSCI, and MMS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: AIT):



MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI):



MAXIMUS Inc. (Symbol: MMS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.83% for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc., 0.89% for MSCI Inc, and 1.45% for MAXIMUS Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.7%, MSCI Inc shares are down about 1.4%, and MAXIMUS Inc. shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

