Ex-Dividend Reminder: Applied Industrial Technologies, CF Industries Holdings and Bunge

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/12/21, Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: AIT), CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF), and Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 2/26/21, CF Industries Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 2/26/21, and Bunge Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 3/2/21. As a percentage of AIT's recent stock price of $81.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%, so look for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. to trade 0.41% lower — all else being equal — when AIT shares open for trading on 2/12/21. Similarly, investors should look for CF to open 0.69% lower in price and for BG to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AIT, CF, and BG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: AIT):



CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF):



Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.62% for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc., 2.74% for CF Industries Holdings Inc, and 2.65% for Bunge Ltd..

In Wednesday trading, Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.7%, CF Industries Holdings Inc shares are down about 0.6%, and Bunge Ltd. shares are trading flat on the day.

