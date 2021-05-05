Ex-Dividend Reminder: Apple, National Instruments and Matthews International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/7/21, Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), National Instruments Corp. (Symbol: NATI), and Matthews International Corp (Symbol: MATW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Apple Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 5/13/21, National Instruments Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 6/1/21, and Matthews International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.215 on 5/24/21. As a percentage of AAPL's recent stock price of $129.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Apple Inc to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when AAPL shares open for trading on 5/7/21. Similarly, investors should look for NATI to open 0.68% lower in price and for MATW to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AAPL, NATI, and MATW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL):



National Instruments Corp. (Symbol: NATI):



Matthews International Corp (Symbol: MATW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.68% for Apple Inc, 2.71% for National Instruments Corp., and 2.05% for Matthews International Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Apple Inc shares are currently up about 1.6%, National Instruments Corp. shares are up about 0.8%, and Matthews International Corp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

