Ex-Dividend Reminder: Apple, Matthews International and Brinks

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/4/22, Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), Matthews International Corp (Symbol: MATW), and Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Apple Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 2/10/22, Matthews International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 2/21/22, and Brinks Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/1/22. As a percentage of AAPL's recent stock price of $175.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of Apple Inc to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when AAPL shares open for trading on 2/4/22. Similarly, investors should look for MATW to open 0.63% lower in price and for BCO to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AAPL, MATW, and BCO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL):



Matthews International Corp (Symbol: MATW):



Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.50% for Apple Inc, 2.51% for Matthews International Corp, and 1.16% for Brinks Co.

In Wednesday trading, Apple Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Matthews International Corp shares are up about 0.7%, and Brinks Co shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.