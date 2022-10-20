Ex-Dividend Reminder: Apogee Enterprises, Kaiser Aluminum Corp. and Carpenter Technology Corp.

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/24/22, Apogee Enterprises Inc (Symbol: APOG), Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (Symbol: KALU), and Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Apogee Enterprises Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 11/9/22, Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 11/15/22, and Carpenter Technology Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/1/22. As a percentage of APOG's recent stock price of $42.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when APOG shares open for trading on 10/24/22. Similarly, investors should look for KALU to open 1.03% lower in price and for CRS to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for APOG, KALU, and CRS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Apogee Enterprises Inc (Symbol: APOG):



Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (Symbol: KALU):



Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.06% for Apogee Enterprises Inc, 4.11% for Kaiser Aluminum Corp., and 2.34% for Carpenter Technology Corp..

In Thursday trading, Apogee Enterprises Inc shares are currently off about 0.7%, Kaiser Aluminum Corp. shares are up about 11.8%, and Carpenter Technology Corp. shares are down about 1.7% on the day.

