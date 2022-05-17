Ex-Dividend Reminder: Apartment Income REIT, Gladstone Land and Primerica

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/19/22, Apartment Income REIT Corp (Symbol: AIRC), Gladstone Land Corp (Symbol: LAND), and Primerica Inc (Symbol: PRI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Apartment Income REIT Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 5/31/22, Gladstone Land Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.0454 on 5/31/22, and Primerica Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 6/14/22. As a percentage of AIRC's recent stock price of $43.81, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when AIRC shares open for trading on 5/19/22. Similarly, investors should look for LAND to open 0.17% lower in price and for PRI to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AIRC, LAND, and PRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (Symbol: AIRC):



Gladstone Land Corp (Symbol: LAND):



Primerica Inc (Symbol: PRI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.11% for Apartment Income REIT Corp, 2.09% for Gladstone Land Corp, and 1.76% for Primerica Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Apartment Income REIT Corp shares are currently down about 0.1%, Gladstone Land Corp shares are off about 0.8%, and Primerica Inc shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

