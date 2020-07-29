Ex-Dividend Reminder: Aon, Sterling Bancorp and WestAmerica Bancorporation

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/31/20, Aon plc (Symbol: AON), Sterling Bancorp (Symbol: STL), and WestAmerica Bancorporation (Symbol: WABC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Aon plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 8/14/20, Sterling Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 8/17/20, and WestAmerica Bancorporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 8/14/20. As a percentage of AON's recent stock price of $203.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Aon plc to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when AON shares open for trading on 7/31/20. Similarly, investors should look for STL to open 0.62% lower in price and for WABC to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AON, STL, and WABC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Aon plc (Symbol: AON):



Sterling Bancorp (Symbol: STL):



WestAmerica Bancorporation (Symbol: WABC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.86% for Aon plc , 2.47% for Sterling Bancorp , and 2.74% for WestAmerica Bancorporation.

In Wednesday trading, Aon plc shares are currently down about 1%, Sterling Bancorp shares are off about 0.3%, and WestAmerica Bancorporation shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

