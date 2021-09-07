Ex-Dividend Reminder: Anthem, Automatic Data Processing and Jack Henry & Associates

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/9/21, Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM), Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP), and Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Symbol: JKHY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Anthem Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.13 on 9/24/21, Automatic Data Processing Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.93 on 10/1/21, and Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 9/29/21. As a percentage of ANTM's recent stock price of $379.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Anthem Inc to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when ANTM shares open for trading on 9/9/21. Similarly, investors should look for ADP to open 0.45% lower in price and for JKHY to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ANTM, ADP, and JKHY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM):



Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP):



Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Symbol: JKHY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.19% for Anthem Inc, 1.81% for Automatic Data Processing Inc., and 1.05% for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Anthem Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares are down about 1.1%, and Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

