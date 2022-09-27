Ex-Dividend Reminder: Annaly Capital Management, AvalonBay Communities and First Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/29/22, Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY), AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB), and First Bancorp (Symbol: FBNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Annaly Capital Management Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 10/31/22, AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.59 on 10/17/22, and First Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 10/25/22. As a percentage of NLY's recent stock price of $20.94, this dividend works out to approximately 4.20%, so look for shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc to trade 4.20% lower — all else being equal — when NLY shares open for trading on 9/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for AVB to open 0.86% lower in price and for FBNC to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NLY, AVB, and FBNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY):



AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB):



First Bancorp (Symbol: FBNC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 16.81% for Annaly Capital Management Inc, 3.42% for AvalonBay Communities, Inc., and 2.29% for First Bancorp.

In Tuesday trading, Annaly Capital Management Inc shares are currently up about 1.6%, AvalonBay Communities, Inc. shares are up about 0.8%, and First Bancorp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

