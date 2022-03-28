Ex-Dividend Reminder: Annaly Capital Management, Agree Realty and Sun Communities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/22, Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY), Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC), and Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Annaly Capital Management Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 4/29/22, Agree Realty Corp. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.227 on 4/14/22, and Sun Communities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 4/15/22. As a percentage of NLY's recent stock price of $7.27, this dividend works out to approximately 3.03%, so look for shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc to trade 3.03% lower — all else being equal — when NLY shares open for trading on 3/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for ADC to open 0.35% lower in price and for SUI to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NLY, ADC, and SUI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 12.10% for Annaly Capital Management Inc, 4.18% for Agree Realty Corp., and 2.01% for Sun Communities Inc.

In Monday trading, Annaly Capital Management Inc shares are currently trading flat, Agree Realty Corp. shares are off about 0.3%, and Sun Communities Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

