Ex-Dividend Reminder: Anglogold Ashanti, Leggett & Platt and Kraft Heinz

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/12/20, Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Symbol: AULGF), Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG), and Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Anglogold Ashanti Ltd will pay its annual dividend of $1.65 on 3/27/20, Leggett & Platt, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 4/15/20, and Kraft Heinz Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/27/20. As a percentage of AULGF's recent stock price of $20.80, this dividend works out to approximately 7.93%, so look for shares of Anglogold Ashanti Ltd to trade 7.93% lower — all else being equal — when AULGF shares open for trading on 3/12/20. Similarly, investors should look for LEG to open 1.14% lower in price and for KHC to open 1.61% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AULGF, LEG, and KHC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Symbol: AULGF):



Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG):



Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.93% for Anglogold Ashanti Ltd, 4.56% for Leggett & Platt, Inc., and 6.46% for Kraft Heinz Co .

In Tuesday trading, Anglogold Ashanti Ltd shares are currently up about 2.2%, Leggett & Platt, Inc. shares are up about 2.9%, and Kraft Heinz Co shares are up about 3.4% on the day.

