Ex-Dividend Reminder: Analog Devices, Parker Hannifin Corp and H&E Equipment Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/26/21, Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI), Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH), and H&E Equipment Services Inc (Symbol: HEES) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Analog Devices Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.69 on 9/8/21, Parker Hannifin Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.03 on 9/10/21, and H&E Equipment Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 9/17/21. As a percentage of ADI's recent stock price of $169.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%, so look for shares of Analog Devices Inc to trade 0.41% lower — all else being equal — when ADI shares open for trading on 8/26/21. Similarly, investors should look for PH to open 0.34% lower in price and for HEES to open 0.84% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for ADI, PH, and HEES, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI):



Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH):



H&E Equipment Services Inc (Symbol: HEES):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.62% for Analog Devices Inc, 1.38% for Parker Hannifin Corp, and 3.36% for H&E Equipment Services Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Analog Devices Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Parker Hannifin Corp shares are up about 1.4%, and H&E Equipment Services Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

