Ex-Dividend Reminder: Analog Devices, Open Text and Interface

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/2/21, Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI), Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX), and Interface Inc. (Symbol: TILE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Analog Devices Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.69 on 12/14/21, Open Text Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2209 on 12/22/21, and Interface Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 12/17/21. As a percentage of ADI's recent stock price of $182.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of Analog Devices Inc to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when ADI shares open for trading on 12/2/21. Similarly, investors should look for OTEX to open 0.46% lower in price and for TILE to open 0.07% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for ADI, OTEX, and TILE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI):



Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX):



Interface Inc. (Symbol: TILE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.51% for Analog Devices Inc, 1.82% for Open Text Corp, and 0.27% for Interface Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Analog Devices Inc shares are currently off about 0.3%, Open Text Corp shares are down about 0.5%, and Interface Inc. shares are down about 2.3% on the day.

