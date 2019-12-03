Ex-Dividend Reminder: Analog Devices, ManTech International and NetEase

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/5/19, Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI), ManTech International Corp (Symbol: MANT), and NetEase, Inc (Symbol: NTES) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Analog Devices Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 12/17/19, ManTech International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 12/20/19, and NetEase, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $4.14 on 12/13/19. As a percentage of ADI's recent stock price of $108.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of Analog Devices Inc to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when ADI shares open for trading on 12/5/19. Similarly, investors should look for MANT to open 0.35% lower in price and for NTES to open 1.35% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for ADI, MANT, and NTES, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI):



ManTech International Corp (Symbol: MANT):



NetEase, Inc (Symbol: NTES):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.98% for Analog Devices Inc, 1.41% for ManTech International Corp, and 5.39% for NetEase, Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Analog Devices Inc shares are currently down about 2.1%, ManTech International Corp shares are off about 0.7%, and NetEase, Inc shares are down about 2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.