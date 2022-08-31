Ex-Dividend Reminder: Amkor Technology, Stanley Black & Decker and Equifax

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/2/22, Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR), Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK), and Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Amkor Technology Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 9/26/22, Stanley Black & Decker Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 9/20/22, and Equifax Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 9/15/22. As a percentage of AMKR's recent stock price of $20.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of Amkor Technology Inc. to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when AMKR shares open for trading on 9/2/22. Similarly, investors should look for SWK to open 0.90% lower in price and for EFX to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMKR, SWK, and EFX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR):



Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK):



Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.98% for Amkor Technology Inc., 3.60% for Stanley Black & Decker Inc, and 0.82% for Equifax Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Amkor Technology Inc. shares are currently up about 0.3%, Stanley Black & Decker Inc shares are off about 0.2%, and Equifax Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.