Ex-Dividend Reminder: Amkor Technology, Progress Software and SS&C Technologies Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/22, Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR), Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS), and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Amkor Technology Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 3/21/22, Progress Software Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.175 on 3/15/22, and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/15/22. As a percentage of AMKR's recent stock price of $21.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Amkor Technology Inc. to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when AMKR shares open for trading on 2/28/22. Similarly, investors should look for PRGS to open 0.41% lower in price and for SSNC to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMKR, PRGS, and SSNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR):



Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS):



SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.94% for Amkor Technology Inc., 1.66% for Progress Software Corp, and 1.12% for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

In Thursday trading, Amkor Technology Inc. shares are currently down about 2.1%, Progress Software Corp shares are down about 1.4%, and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc shares are down about 2.3% on the day.

