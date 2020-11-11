Ex-Dividend Reminder: Amgen, AmerisourceBergen and Bio-Techne

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/13/20, Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC), and Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Amgen Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.60 on 12/8/20, AmerisourceBergen Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 11/30/20, and Bio-Techne Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 11/27/20. As a percentage of AMGN's recent stock price of $243.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Amgen Inc to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when AMGN shares open for trading on 11/13/20. Similarly, investors should look for ABC to open 0.40% lower in price and for TECH to open 0.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMGN, ABC, and TECH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN):



AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC):



Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.62% for Amgen Inc, 1.61% for AmerisourceBergen Corp., and 0.42% for Bio-Techne Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Amgen Inc shares are currently up about 1%, AmerisourceBergen Corp. shares are down about 0.5%, and Bio-Techne Corp shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

