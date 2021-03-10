Ex-Dividend Reminder: AMETEK, Iron Mountain and Verisk Analytics

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/12/21, AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME), Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM), and Verisk Analytics Inc (Symbol: VRSK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AMETEK Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/31/21, Iron Mountain Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6185 on 4/6/21, and Verisk Analytics Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 3/31/21. As a percentage of AME's recent stock price of $121.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of AMETEK Inc to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when AME shares open for trading on 3/12/21. Similarly, investors should look for IRM to open 1.67% lower in price and for VRSK to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AME, IRM, and VRSK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME):



Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM):



Verisk Analytics Inc (Symbol: VRSK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.66% for AMETEK Inc, 6.68% for Iron Mountain Inc , and 0.66% for Verisk Analytics Inc.

In Wednesday trading, AMETEK Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Iron Mountain Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Verisk Analytics Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

