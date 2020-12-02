Ex-Dividend Reminder: AMETEK, Donaldson and Insperity

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/4/20, AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME), Donaldson Co. Inc. (Symbol: DCI), and Insperity Inc (Symbol: NSP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AMETEK Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 12/24/20, Donaldson Co. Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 12/22/20, and Insperity Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/21/20. As a percentage of AME's recent stock price of $117.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%, so look for shares of AMETEK Inc to trade 0.15% lower — all else being equal — when AME shares open for trading on 12/4/20. Similarly, investors should look for DCI to open 0.39% lower in price and for NSP to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AME, DCI, and NSP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME):



Donaldson Co. Inc. (Symbol: DCI):



Insperity Inc (Symbol: NSP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.61% for AMETEK Inc, 1.58% for Donaldson Co. Inc., and 1.84% for Insperity Inc.

In Wednesday trading, AMETEK Inc shares are currently down about 0.1%, Donaldson Co. Inc. shares are down about 0.2%, and Insperity Inc shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

