Markets
ABC

Ex-Dividend Reminder: AmerisourceBergen, Organon and Bio-Techne

November 08, 2022 — 10:12 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/22, AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC), Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN), and Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AmerisourceBergen Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.485 on 11/28/22, Organon & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 12/15/22, and Bio-Techne Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 11/28/22. As a percentage of ABC's recent stock price of $155.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when ABC shares open for trading on 11/10/22. Similarly, investors should look for OGN to open 1.16% lower in price and for TECH to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ABC, OGN, and TECH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC):

ABC+Dividend+History+Chart

Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN):

OGN+Dividend+History+Chart

Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH):

TECH+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.25% for AmerisourceBergen Corp., 4.63% for Organon & Co, and 0.41% for Bio-Techne Corp.

In Tuesday trading, AmerisourceBergen Corp. shares are currently down about 4.2%, Organon & Co shares are up about 0.9%, and Bio-Techne Corp shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 TECD Historical Stock Prices
 Institutional Holders of FHYS
 CTSH RSI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABC
OGN
TECH

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter