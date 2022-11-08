Ex-Dividend Reminder: AmerisourceBergen, Organon and Bio-Techne

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/22, AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC), Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN), and Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AmerisourceBergen Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.485 on 11/28/22, Organon & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 12/15/22, and Bio-Techne Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 11/28/22. As a percentage of ABC's recent stock price of $155.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when ABC shares open for trading on 11/10/22. Similarly, investors should look for OGN to open 1.16% lower in price and for TECH to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ABC, OGN, and TECH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC):



Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN):



Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.25% for AmerisourceBergen Corp., 4.63% for Organon & Co, and 0.41% for Bio-Techne Corp.

In Tuesday trading, AmerisourceBergen Corp. shares are currently down about 4.2%, Organon & Co shares are up about 0.9%, and Bio-Techne Corp shares are trading flat on the day.

