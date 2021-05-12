Ex-Dividend Reminder: AmerisourceBergen, Amgen and KKR

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/14/21, AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC), Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), and KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AmerisourceBergen Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 6/1/21, Amgen Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.76 on 6/8/21, and KKR & CO Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.145 on 6/1/21. As a percentage of ABC's recent stock price of $119.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when ABC shares open for trading on 5/14/21. Similarly, investors should look for AMGN to open 0.70% lower in price and for KKR to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ABC, AMGN, and KKR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC):



Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN):



KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.47% for AmerisourceBergen Corp., 2.81% for Amgen Inc, and 1.03% for KKR & CO Inc.

In Wednesday trading, AmerisourceBergen Corp. shares are currently down about 0.5%, Amgen Inc shares are off about 0.7%, and KKR & CO Inc shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.