Ex-Dividend Reminder: Amerisafe, Valley National Bancorp and Crown Castle International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/12/19, Amerisafe Inc (Symbol: AMSF), Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY), and Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Amerisafe Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/27/19, Valley National Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 1/2/20, and Crown Castle International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.20 on 12/31/19. As a percentage of AMSF's recent stock price of $67.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Amerisafe Inc to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when AMSF shares open for trading on 12/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for VLY to open 0.97% lower in price and for CCI to open 0.88% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMSF, VLY, and CCI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Amerisafe Inc (Symbol: AMSF):



Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY):



Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.49% for Amerisafe Inc, 3.89% for Valley National Bancorp , and 3.51% for Crown Castle International Corp .

In Tuesday trading, Amerisafe Inc shares are currently off about 0.4%, Valley National Bancorp shares are up about 0.1%, and Crown Castle International Corp shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.