Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ameris Bancorp, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Ladder Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/29/22, Ameris Bancorp (Symbol: ABCB), KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: KREF), and Ladder Capital Corp (Symbol: LADR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ameris Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 10/10/22, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 10/14/22, and Ladder Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 10/17/22. As a percentage of ABCB's recent stock price of $46.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Ameris Bancorp to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when ABCB shares open for trading on 9/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for KREF to open 2.43% lower in price and for LADR to open 2.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ABCB, KREF, and LADR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ameris Bancorp (Symbol: ABCB):



KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: KREF):



Ladder Capital Corp (Symbol: LADR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.29% for Ameris Bancorp, 9.73% for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, and 9.36% for Ladder Capital Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Ameris Bancorp shares are currently up about 1%, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc shares are up about 1.5%, and Ladder Capital Corp shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

