Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ameriprise Financial, Capital One Financial and Federated Hermes

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/5/22, Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP), Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), and Federated Hermes Inc (Symbol: FHI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ameriprise Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 8/19/22, Capital One Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 8/19/22, and Federated Hermes Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 8/15/22. As a percentage of AMP's recent stock price of $266.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Ameriprise Financial Inc to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when AMP shares open for trading on 8/5/22. Similarly, investors should look for COF to open 0.56% lower in price and for FHI to open 0.80% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 17+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for AMP, COF, and FHI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP):



Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF):



Federated Hermes Inc (Symbol: FHI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.88% for Ameriprise Financial Inc, 2.22% for Capital One Financial Corp, and 3.20% for Federated Hermes Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Ameriprise Financial Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, Capital One Financial Corp shares are up about 1%, and Federated Hermes Inc shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.