Ex-Dividend Reminder: Americold Realty Trust, Xenia Hotels & Resorts and EPR Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/27/19, Americold Realty Trust (Symbol: COLD), Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: XHR), and EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Americold Realty Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 10/15/19, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 10/15/19, and EPR Properties will pay its monthly dividend of $0.375 on 10/15/19. As a percentage of COLD's recent stock price of $36.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Americold Realty Trust to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when COLD shares open for trading on 9/27/19. Similarly, investors should look for XHR to open 1.29% lower in price and for EPR to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for COLD, XHR, and EPR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Americold Realty Trust (Symbol: COLD):



Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: XHR):



EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.20% for Americold Realty Trust, 5.17% for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc, and 5.86% for EPR Properties.

In Wednesday trading, Americold Realty Trust shares are currently up about 0.3%, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and EPR Properties shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

