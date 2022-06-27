Ex-Dividend Reminder: Americold Realty Trust, STORE Capital and LXP Industrial Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/22, Americold Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: COLD), STORE Capital Corp (Symbol: STOR), and LXP Industrial Trust (Symbol: LXP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Americold Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 7/15/22, STORE Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.385 on 7/15/22, and LXP Industrial Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 7/15/22. As a percentage of COLD's recent stock price of $29.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc to trade 0.74% lower — all else being equal — when COLD shares open for trading on 6/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for STOR to open 1.44% lower in price and for LXP to open 1.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for COLD, STOR, and LXP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Americold Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: COLD):



STORE Capital Corp (Symbol: STOR):



LXP Industrial Trust (Symbol: LXP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.97% for Americold Realty Trust Inc, 5.74% for STORE Capital Corp, and 4.40% for LXP Industrial Trust.

In Monday trading, Americold Realty Trust Inc shares are currently down about 0.4%, STORE Capital Corp shares are off about 0.7%, and LXP Industrial Trust shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.