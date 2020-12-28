Ex-Dividend Reminder: Americold Realty Trust, ServisFirst Bancshares and Rexford Industrial Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/20, Americold Realty Trust (Symbol: COLD), ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (Symbol: SFBS), and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (Symbol: REXR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Americold Realty Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 1/15/21, ServisFirst Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 1/8/21, and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.215 on 1/15/21. As a percentage of COLD's recent stock price of $36.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Americold Realty Trust to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when COLD shares open for trading on 12/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for SFBS to open 0.49% lower in price and for REXR to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for COLD, SFBS, and REXR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Americold Realty Trust (Symbol: COLD):



ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (Symbol: SFBS):



Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (Symbol: REXR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.31% for Americold Realty Trust, 1.98% for ServisFirst Bancshares Inc, and 1.77% for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.

In Monday trading, Americold Realty Trust shares are currently up about 0.1%, ServisFirst Bancshares Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

