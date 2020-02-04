Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Water Works, CMS Energy and FirstEnergy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/6/20, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK), CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS), and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American Water Works Co, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 3/4/20, CMS Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4075 on 2/28/20, and FirstEnergy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 3/1/20. As a percentage of AWK's recent stock price of $136.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of American Water Works Co, Inc. to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when AWK shares open for trading on 2/6/20. Similarly, investors should look for CMS to open 0.60% lower in price and for FE to open 0.76% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AWK, CMS, and FE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK):



CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS):



FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.47% for American Water Works Co, Inc., 2.39% for CMS Energy Corp, and 3.02% for FirstEnergy Corp.

In Tuesday trading, American Water Works Co, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.2%, CMS Energy Corp shares are down about 0.6%, and FirstEnergy Corp shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.