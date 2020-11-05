Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Water Works, American Electric Power and Easterly Government Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/9/20, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK), American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP), and Easterly Government Properties Inc (Symbol: DEA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American Water Works Co, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 12/2/20, American Electric Power Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.74 on 12/10/20, and Easterly Government Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 12/11/20. As a percentage of AWK's recent stock price of $160.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of American Water Works Co, Inc. to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when AWK shares open for trading on 11/9/20. Similarly, investors should look for AEP to open 0.81% lower in price and for DEA to open 1.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AWK, AEP, and DEA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK):



American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP):



Easterly Government Properties Inc (Symbol: DEA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.37% for American Water Works Co, Inc., 3.24% for American Electric Power Co Inc, and 4.76% for Easterly Government Properties Inc.

In Thursday trading, American Water Works Co, Inc. shares are currently up about 3%, American Electric Power Co Inc shares are up about 1.2%, and Easterly Government Properties Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.