Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Tower, Uniti Group and Republic Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/17/21, American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT), Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT), and Republic Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: RBCAA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American Tower Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.27 on 7/9/21, Uniti Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 7/2/21, and Republic Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.308 on 7/16/21. As a percentage of AMT's recent stock price of $270.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of American Tower Corp to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when AMT shares open for trading on 6/17/21. Similarly, investors should look for UNIT to open 1.39% lower in price and for RBCAA to open 0.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMT, UNIT, and RBCAA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT):



Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT):



Republic Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: RBCAA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.88% for American Tower Corp , 5.56% for Uniti Group Inc, and 2.62% for Republic Bancorp, Inc. .

In Tuesday trading, American Tower Corp shares are currently off about 0.2%, Uniti Group Inc shares are down about 0.5%, and Republic Bancorp, Inc. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

