Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Tower, PNC Financial Services Group and Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/12/22, American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT), PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), and Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities (Symbol: PTA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American Tower Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.40 on 4/29/22, PNC Financial Services Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.50 on 5/5/22, and Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities will pay its monthly dividend of $0.13 on 4/29/22. As a percentage of AMT's recent stock price of $265.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of American Tower Corp to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when AMT shares open for trading on 4/12/22. Similarly, investors should look for PNC to open 0.83% lower in price and for PTA to open 0.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMT, PNC, and PTA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT):



PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC):



Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities (Symbol: PTA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.11% for American Tower Corp, 3.31% for PNC Financial Services Group, and 7.03% for Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities.

In Friday trading, American Tower Corp shares are currently down about 1.1%, PNC Financial Services Group shares are up about 0.2%, and Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities shares are trading flat on the day.

