Ex-Dividend Reminder: American States Water, Southwest Gas Holdings and Otter Tail

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/14/20, American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR), Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SWX), and Otter Tail Corp. (Symbol: OTTR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American States Water Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.305 on 6/1/20, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 6/1/20, and Otter Tail Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 6/10/20. As a percentage of AWR's recent stock price of $77.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of American States Water Co to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when AWR shares open for trading on 5/14/20. Similarly, investors should look for SWX to open 0.77% lower in price and for OTTR to open 0.88% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AWR, SWX, and OTTR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR):



Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SWX):



Otter Tail Corp. (Symbol: OTTR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.58% for American States Water Co, 3.08% for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., and 3.53% for Otter Tail Corp..

In Tuesday trading, American States Water Co shares are currently up about 0.4%, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. shares are up about 0.1%, and Otter Tail Corp. shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

