Ex-Dividend Reminder: American National Group, Jack Henry & Associates and Lumen Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/5/21, American National Group Inc (Symbol: ANAT), Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Symbol: JKHY), and Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American National Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.82 on 3/19/21, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 3/25/21, and Lumen Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/19/21. As a percentage of ANAT's recent stock price of $92.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.89%, so look for shares of American National Group Inc to trade 0.89% lower — all else being equal — when ANAT shares open for trading on 3/5/21. Similarly, investors should look for JKHY to open 0.30% lower in price and for LUMN to open 1.91% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ANAT, JKHY, and LUMN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

American National Group Inc (Symbol: ANAT):



Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Symbol: JKHY):



Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.56% for American National Group Inc, 1.21% for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., and 7.66% for Lumen Technologies Inc.

In Wednesday trading, American National Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. shares are down about 0.1%, and Lumen Technologies Inc shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.