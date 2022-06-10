Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Homes 4 Rent, Sabine Royalty Trust and ProAssurance

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/22, American Homes 4 Rent (Symbol: AMH), Sabine Royalty Trust (Symbol: SBR), and ProAssurance Corp (Symbol: PRA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American Homes 4 Rent will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 6/30/22, Sabine Royalty Trust will pay its monthly dividend of $0.7195 on 6/29/22, and ProAssurance Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 6/29/22. As a percentage of AMH's recent stock price of $35.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of American Homes 4 Rent to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when AMH shares open for trading on 6/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for SBR to open 0.85% lower in price and for PRA to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMH, SBR, and PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

American Homes 4 Rent (Symbol: AMH):



Sabine Royalty Trust (Symbol: SBR):



ProAssurance Corp (Symbol: PRA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.01% for American Homes 4 Rent, 10.23% for Sabine Royalty Trust, and 0.91% for ProAssurance Corp.

In Friday trading, American Homes 4 Rent shares are currently down about 1.2%, Sabine Royalty Trust shares are off about 1.6%, and ProAssurance Corp shares are down about 1.4% on the day.

