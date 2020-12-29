Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Homes 4 Rent, CubeSmart and Essex Property Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/31/20, American Homes 4 Rent (Symbol: AMH), CubeSmart (Symbol: CUBE), and Essex Property Trust Inc (Symbol: ESS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American Homes 4 Rent will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 1/11/21, CubeSmart will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 1/15/21, and Essex Property Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.0775 on 1/15/21. As a percentage of AMH's recent stock price of $29.88, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of American Homes 4 Rent to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when AMH shares open for trading on 12/31/20. Similarly, investors should look for CUBE to open 1.01% lower in price and for ESS to open 0.87% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMH, CUBE, and ESS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

American Homes 4 Rent (Symbol: AMH):



CubeSmart (Symbol: CUBE):



Essex Property Trust Inc (Symbol: ESS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.67% for American Homes 4 Rent, 4.02% for CubeSmart, and 3.47% for Essex Property Trust Inc.

In Tuesday trading, American Homes 4 Rent shares are currently up about 0.1%, CubeSmart shares are up about 0.2%, and Essex Property Trust Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.