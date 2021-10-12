Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Financial Group, Bank OZK and City Holding

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/14/21, American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG), Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK), and City Holding Co. (Symbol: CHCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 10/25/21, Bank OZK will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 10/22/21, and City Holding Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 10/29/21. As a percentage of AFG's recent stock price of $135.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%, so look for shares of American Financial Group Inc to trade 0.41% lower — all else being equal — when AFG shares open for trading on 10/14/21. Similarly, investors should look for OZK to open 0.67% lower in price and for CHCO to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AFG, OZK, and CHCO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG):



Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK):



City Holding Co. (Symbol: CHCO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.65% for American Financial Group Inc, 2.68% for Bank OZK, and 2.97% for City Holding Co..

In Tuesday trading, American Financial Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Bank OZK shares are off about 0.4%, and City Holding Co. shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

