Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Express, Physicians Realty Trust and Independence Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/1/20, American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC), and Independence Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: IRT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American Express Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 8/10/20, Physicians Realty Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 7/17/20, and Independence Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 7/24/20. As a percentage of AXP's recent stock price of $94.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of American Express Co. to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when AXP shares open for trading on 7/1/20. Similarly, investors should look for DOC to open 1.32% lower in price and for IRT to open 1.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AXP, DOC, and IRT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP):



Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC):



Independence Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: IRT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.82% for American Express Co., 5.30% for Physicians Realty Trust, and 4.32% for Independence Realty Trust Inc.

In Monday trading, American Express Co. shares are currently up about 1.1%, Physicians Realty Trust shares are down about 0.5%, and Independence Realty Trust Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

