Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Express, Globe Life and Oracle

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/6/22, American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL), and Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American Express Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 2/10/22, Globe Life Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1975 on 2/1/22, and Oracle Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 1/19/22. As a percentage of AXP's recent stock price of $172.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of American Express Co. to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when AXP shares open for trading on 1/6/22. Similarly, investors should look for GL to open 0.20% lower in price and for ORCL to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AXP, GL, and ORCL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP):



Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL):



Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.00% for American Express Co., 0.82% for Globe Life Inc, and 1.45% for Oracle Corp.

In Tuesday trading, American Express Co. shares are currently up about 2.7%, Globe Life Inc shares are up about 1.7%, and Oracle Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

